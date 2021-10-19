Karl F. Magens of Wimberley, Texas passed away surrounded by his loving family on October 15, 2021. He was born on June 6, 1962, in New Braunfels.
Karl grew up with his family in Seguin, Texas. He was baptized and confirmed at Cross Church in Seguin where he and his father were involved with the Boy Scouts. To earn money as a teenager he and one of his best friends, Tony Taylor, had a Firework and fresh corn stand at his home off of Hwy 90 west. Karl graduated from Seguin High School in 1980, where he became an electrician.
Karl worked for Elley Electrical Services, from there he worked for Coleman in New Braunfels. Karl then moved to Wimberley, where he began the process of starting his own successful welding business. Karl was an avid outdoorsman. Hunting and fishing were some of his favorite pastimes. He learned to make sausage from his Omi and Opi Simon a trade he passed on to his family. Taking his grandchildren to the coast for fishing trips were some of his favorite times. Karl shall be remembered for his love of his daughter and her family, his sense of humor and his amazing work ethic.
He is survived by his mother France Magens; daughter and son in law, Corinne and Timothy Swientek; three grandchildren Christan, Madison, and Megan who were his pride and joy; son in love, JR Krause; brother, Kurt Magens.
He is preceded in death by his father; Bob Magens; Grandparents Martha and Edwin Simon; HJ and Louiesa (Jubela) Magens.
A celebration of life and reception will be held on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 10:30am, at Cross Church located at 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas 78155.
In lieu of flowers Karl has asked that memorials be made to his grandchildren for their FFA animal projects and future college expenses. An account with all three children’s names has been set up at Ozona National Bank checks can be made out to the Swientek Children.