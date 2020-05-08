Joshua Jay Carrizales of Flint, MI age 48, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 3, 2020. Joshua was born on April 6, 1972 in San Antonio, Texas.
A 1990 graduate of Flint Central High School, Joshua had an early talent for acting and singing. Over the years he was a part of over 50 productions. His acting career began at Central High School, but includes Flint Community Players, Cass River Players, Clio Cast and Crew, U of M-Flint Theatre and Grand Rapids Civic Theatre.
In 2010, he graduated from U of M-Flint with a BA in Theatre. His feature film credits include: Gun, All Things Fall Apart, Salvation Boulevard, Batman vs. Superman Dawn of Justice, and Ashes of Eden. He also appeared in TV shows, such as: Chicago Fire and Chicago Code.
Joshua is survived by his children Marissa and Jason LJ Carrizales of Kentwood, MI, his parents Gary and Maria Betty (Amador) Hannuksela of Grand Blanc, MI, his sisters: Jennifer Koryciak of Wayland, MI, Julia (William) Fournier of Clarkston, MI, and Jeanne (Scott) Gundersen of Kentwood, MI, Grandfather: Gilbert Carrizales Sr. of Mt. Morris, MI, Uncles: J.P. (Lucy) Amador Sr., Toyo (Cindy) Amador, Aunts: Angela (Albelardo) Salazar of Seguin, TX, Isabel Noriega, Beatrice (Silverio) Cuellar and Delores Ramirez of San Antonio, TX, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother Jason J. Carrizales, grandparents Eustaquio Sr. and Maria Amador, grandmother Louisa Carrizales.
Josh touched the lives and hearts of almost everyone he encountered in life. You could rely on him for anything. He was genuine, kind, and took time to smell the roses as he walked his path of life.
Cremation will take place. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.