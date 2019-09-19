Joe Medina JR., age 71 of Seguin, passed away Sept. 13 2019.
Visitation is noon - 2 p.m., service 2 - 3 p.m. at Earthman Southwest Funeral Home, 12555 S. Kirkwood Rd., Staffarod, Tx, 77477.
Joe is proceeded in death by his parents (Joe & Joseph Medina) and brother, Oscar Medina. Survivors include, his wife, Sandi and 3 children; Jeffery, Jon, Jessica; step-daughter, Kim & 6 grandchildren. Siblings: Jerry(Betty) Medina, Robert (JoAnn) Medina, Steven (Renee) Medina, Leonard (Toni) Medina & 1 sister Chris (Medina) Zamora, spouse Maye Zamora. Several nieces, nephews & cousins, including Cecilia (Gonzales) Delagarza.
He was a 1966 SHS graduate, he served in the Air Force and retired from AT&T.
He played in a rock combo with Doug Parker in his younger years (The Driving Wheels). He loved to dance and play golf.
In lieu of flower, contributions may be made to the Cancer Society.