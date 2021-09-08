Romeo Humberto Garcia (R.H.), age 76 of Seguin, passed away on September 6, 2021. Romeo was born on August 14, 1945 in Alice, Texas to Guadalupe “Lupita” (Lopez) and Romeo G. Garcia.
Romeo will be fondly remembered by his big brown eyes that sparkled with mischief when he would tell one of his stories around the campfire, his beloved Chevy Astro Van and his love of nature, hunting, and cooking.
An avid hunter, Romeo eagerly anticipated the start of each season, as much for the camaraderie as the sport itself, although his proudest possession was his Boone and Crockett 18-point trophy buck bagged in 1978. When hunting season was over, he relaxed with an occasional trip to Coushatta Casino or by cooking for any number of friends and family, serving as pit master in his backyard.
A proud American, Romeo served in the National Guard. He was a lifelong fan of the Houston Astros dating back to when the team was the Colt 45s.
He was well known and loved throughout the community working as a long-time realtor with Century 21 D &D Realtors and serving on the boards of Habitat for Humanity, Seguin Outdoor Learning Center and the Seguin Board of Realtors. In addition, he was active with the Hispanic and Seguin Chambers of Commerce. His spirit of generosity was apparent to all who knew him.
Romeo is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Hector “Chato” Garcia, and great nephew Hector Garcia III.
Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Tammy Garcia; children, Ashley Garcia (Christina), Sean Garcia (Amy), Meghan Garcia (Erik Thoms) and Merideth Garcia (Israel Castillo) ; grandchildren, Albert Garcia, and Enzo Garcia; brother, Javier Garcia (Margot); sisters-in-law, Cheryl Cunningham, Rosemary Egan (Jim), and Cathy Fennel; brothers-in-law, David Cunningham (Pam), Craig Cunningham (Debbie) and Brian Cunningham (Janet); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Due to Covid, graveside services and interment followed by a celebration of life at Ben Bolt, Texas at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Seguin Outdoor Learning Center, 1865 East US Hwy. 90, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or the charity of one’s choice.
