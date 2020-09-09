Enrique "Rick" Y. Garcia

Enrique Y. Garcia Sr. (Rick), 72, of Seguin, Texas passed away on September 6, 2020. Enrique was born on March 22, 1948 in Seguin to Delphina Ybarra and Manuel Garcia.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Delphina Ybarra and Manuel Garcia; brothers, John Garcia, Steve Garcia and Gilbert Garcia.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Avalos Garcia; children, Anne Garcia - James Juarez, Iris Rodriguez - Cruz Rodriguez, Enrique Garcia Jr. (Rick) and Eric Garcia - Alexis Garcia; grandchildren, Charlie Villanueva, Christopher Villanueva, Corina Villanueva - Luis Rivas, Nadia Juarez, Aidan Juarez, Gabriella Rodriguez, Delia Rodriguez - Blake Coronel, Cruz Rodriguez Jr. - Zac Porter, Christopher Rodriguez - Amanda Rodriguez, Noel Garcia, Nicholas Garcia, Eric Anthony Garcia, Kobe Garcia, Elaina Garcia, Giuliana Garcia; great-grandchildren, Charlie Villanueva, Kylie Villanueva, Emeri Villanueva, Aiden Villanueva, Huxley Villanueva, Ronin Coronel, Kairi Rodriguez, Zylah Rangel; siblings, Lee Garcia, Rosemary Santellan, Beatrice Garcia, Irma Garcia, Raymond Cerda, Louie Garcia, Joe Garcia, Gilbert Garcia. Enrique is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends that he loved with his entire heart.
A walk through visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. due to the capacity limitation in the chapel the family asks that the recitation of the Holy Rosary remain for only immediate family at 5:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Everyone is invited to join the family for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, we ask that those attending please walk through and pay your respects to allow everyone the opportunity to visit with the family as the funeral home chapel can only accommodate 45 people at a time. As per CDC protocol social distancing of 6 feet is required and all guests attending services at the funeral home, church and cemetery are asked to wear a face covering.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.