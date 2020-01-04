Daniel “Danny” Delagarza, age 72 of Seguin, passed away on January 3, 2020. Danny will lie in state beginning at 12 noon on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Tres Hewell Mortuary with family receiving friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitation will begin again at 9 a.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with the recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. A reception will follow at El Ranchito. Family burial will be held in San Geronimo Cemetery. Danny was born on October 16, 1947 in Seguin, Texas to Daniel and Ofelia (Cardenas) Delagarza. Danny was a 1965 graduate of Seguin High School and a 1973 graduate of Texas Lutheran College. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves for 6 years. Danny and his wife Cecilia own and operate El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, a staple in Seguin enjoyed by many happy customers both locally and from out of town. Danny loved and supported his beloved community in many ways, both through his time and talents.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his sister Esperanza “Hopie” Delagarza Merz. Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years who he had known since age 7, Cecilia Gonzales Delagarza; sons, Jon Daniel De La Garza and Robert Andrew “Robby” Delagarza; grandson, Julian Delagarza; sister, Grace Camarillo and husband Frank; brother, Michael Hinojosa; niece, Celina Ross and husband Mickey; his loving fur baby, Molly; numerous other loving family members and an entire community of friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be Gilbert Acuna, Fred Lagunas, J. P. Amador, Mark Stautzenberger, Juan Menchaca and Frank Camarillo. Honorary pallbearers are Ben Gonzales, Ernest Leal, Victor Donsbach, James De La Garza, Rene Thienpoint, Hortense Sandoval, Mary Bonds, Esther Davila and the entire current and former staff of El Ranchito. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 409 W. Krezdorn, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to Memorials Processing St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.