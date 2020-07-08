Jon Daniel De La Garza, age 51 of Seguin passed away on June 26, 2020 Jon De La Garza was born on January 7, 1969 in San Antonio, Texas to Cecilia (Gonzales) and Daniel C. “Danny” Delagarza.
Jon was a 1987 graduate of Seguin High School and attended Southwest Texas State University (Texas State). He moved to Houston after that and became interested in distance biking and marathon running. He completed six marathon runs. Jon then became interested in karate (martial arts) and received his master’s in Tang Soo. For ten years he owned his own studio. Along with his studio, he helped run the family business with his parents, El Ranchito Mexican Restaurant, a staple in Seguin enjoyed by many happy customers both locally and from out of town. Jon loved and supported his beloved community. He is preceded in death by his father and his aunt “Hopie” Delagarza Merz. Survivors include his loving mother, Cecilia (Gonzales) Delagarza; brother, Robert Andrew “Robby” Delagarza and wife, Stephanie; nephew, Julian Daniel Delagarza; several aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, other loving family members and an entire community of friends.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the holy rosary at 10:30 a.m. with the mass of Christian Burial following at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Gregory J. Nevlud, the Rev. Msgr. Dennis Darilek and the Rev. David P. Tonary officiating. There will be limited seating and services will be live streamed in the Parish Hall and or you may view from the comforts of your home at St. James Catholic Church Seguin Facebook page. https://www.facebook.com/saintjamescc/. All covid-19 restrictions and protocol will be followed. Face coverings will be worn at all times. Private Interment will be held later in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Drew Engelke, Eddie Davila, Kevin Norris, Rob Anderson, Jeff Frost, Todd Henderson and Vic Maceo. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Julie Hiner-Gleason and Kim Hannigan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Catholic School, 510 S. Camp, Seguin, Texas, 78155, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 409 W. Krezdorn, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to Memorials Processing St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.