Adela A. Barrientos, of Seguin, Texas entered eternal rest on Friday, June 25, 2021 at the age of 82. She was born to Pedro Alvarado Sr. and Teresa Nanez on February 8, 1939 in Seguin, Texas
Adela enjoyed walking through life with a smile on her face and sharing laughs and time with friends. She was a loving mother and wife, and cared deeply for her family. Adela was determined and hardworking with her focus on her faith and taking care of her husband, Theodore (Teddy).
She served as a Guadalupana for Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and proudly worked for over 30 years at Hexcel Corporation. She was a great cook, enjoyed sewing and watching the Dallas Cowboys. After retiring she and Teddy learned to play the guitar and enjoyed taking short drives to spend time outdoors in the country.
She is preceded in death by her son, Joseph Ted Barrientos; parents, Pedro and Teresa Alvarado; sister, Maria Barrientos and husband Ysidoro; brothers, Jose Alvarado and wife Oralia, and Pedro Alvarado Jr.
Adela is survived by her husband, Theodore R. Barrientos; daughter, Adel Husband (Robert Nelson); sisters, Teresa DeLaCruz (Candor), Janie Hernandez (Gumecindo), Nasha Marin (Joe Marin✝), Lupe Villareal (Joe Villareal Jr.✝), and Nancy Spittler; brothers, Jesse Alvarado (Sylvia), and Johnny Alvarado (Nora).
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Goetz Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. by Deacon Nick Carrillo. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at San Geronimo Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313