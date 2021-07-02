Juan Gutierrez Treviño, better known by the Seguin community as “Johnny” or “Mr. T,” passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and friends on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the age of 82. On February 26, 1939, Johnny was born to Adolfo Treviño and Juanita (Gutierrez) Treviño in Seguin, where he lived his entire life.
Johnny, “aka Mr. T,” was an active community leader always ready to extend a helping hand. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church and a Chartered Member of the Seguin-Guadalupe County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. In addition, he gave back to his community by supporting numerous charitable organizations, including St James Catholic School, Seguin High School, Seguin Chamber of Commerce, LULAC, Pan American Golf Association, Teatro de Los Artes, The Lions Club, Seguin Youth Services, and various sports teams and leagues.
At the age of 19, Johnny became a businessman and entrepreneur. Everyone knew he was a self-starter. Johnny built many successful businesses throughout his career, including J.G. Trevino Contractor, County Wide Disposal, El Fiesta Ballroom, and The Entertainer. He was also a partner at Welcome Home Inn in San Marcos.
One of Johnny’s most remarkable accomplishments — one that he often mentioned was having a family. His wife, daughters, and grandchildren were his world. He was a loving family man, steadfast in providing them with the tools necessary to maneuver through anything that they would face in life.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Adolfo, and Juanita Treviño; sisters, Consuelo Medina, Virginia Urias, Esperanza Salas, Pauline Rodriguez, Socorro Riojas, Hortencia Hernandez; brother, Adolfo Treviño and half-sister, Louisa Campos.
Left to cherish and honor his legacy is his loving wife of 62 years of marriage, Janie Sandoval Treviño; his children, Lydia Maria Treviño-Ruiz and husband, Roland Ruiz, Barbara Ann Treviño-Kuvet and husband James Clark Kuvet, Cynthia Yvonne Treviño-Rangel and late husband Jaime Rangel, Betty Linda Treviño-Barry and husband William Francis Barry and Lisa Jane Treviño-Rudny and husband Dominik Rudny; grandchildren, Julian Carrillo III, Ashley Kate Kuvet, Mary Elizabeth Kuvet, Lauren Michelle Kuvet, Nicole Jane Rangel-Gutierrez and husband Richard Gutierrez, Joseph John Rangel, Brittany Marie Rangel-Ramon and husband Louis Ramon, James Michael Barry, John Thomas Barry, Kathryn Jane Barry, Elizabeth Marie Barry, Dominik Aleksander Treviño-Rudny, Helena Jane Rudny, Daniel John Rudny, and one great-granddaughter, Makayla Jane Gutierrez; sister, Gloria Rios as well as numerous nieces, nephew and many friends.
On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, Visitation will be at Fiesta Ballroom from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m. by Deacon Nick Carrillo. The final viewing will be on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, starting at 7:00 a.m. at Fiesta Ballroom. A funeral procession will depart no later than 9:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations, located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430. Please log on to www.palmermortuary.com to sign and view the guest book.