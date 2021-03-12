Jennifer Faye Riley, age 48 of Seguin, passed away on March 11, 2021. Jennifer was born in San Antonio, Texas on October 1, 1972. Jennifer grew up in Schertz, Texas and graduated from Samuel Clemens High School. She has been a resident of Seguin, since 1999.
She is preceded in death by her step-father, Kenneth Mangham, her grandmother, Margaret Rodriguez, her grandfather, Fred Rodriguez and her aunt, Faye Shellenberger.
Survivors include her daughter, Meaghan Robles (Dustin); granddaughter, Emma Jean Young; mother, Carol Mangham; brothers, Tommy Rodriguez (Lori), Michael Rodriguez (Tina), and Richard Rodriquez (Marie); aunt, Sharon Phillips (Glenn); uncle, Lyle Hammock (Julie); nieces, Britni Zoch (Michael), Shelbi Young (Zach), Samantha Rodriguez, and Amber Smith; nephews, Michael Joseph Rodriguez and Hayden Rodriguez; cousins, Jarrett Atnip (Judy), Shelly Sheppard (John), and Tanya Wright; and her beloved four legged companion, Burton Elliot and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jim Price officiating. Interment will follow in Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dustin Robles, Tommy Rodriguez, Michael Rodriguez, Richard Rodriguez, Michael Joseph Rodriguez and Jarrett Atnip.
All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings requested.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any Breast Cancer Research Fund of choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.