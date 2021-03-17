Martin Flota of Seguin, Texas passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the age of 44. He was born to Ramiro Flota and Maria Iglesias on November 14, 1976 in Eagle Pass, Texas
He is preceded in death by his father, Ramiro Flota, and sister, Alejandra Flota.
He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Cynthia Flota; his mother, Maria Iglesias Flota,; children, Jaimie McInis (Jody Vasquez), Josue Flota (Corina Silva), Isaias Flota (Jennie Flota), Abrianna Flota (Oscar Noria); grandchildren, Ezaiah Sanchez, Zaedyn Flota, Nariah Hernandez, Landyn Flota, Xaila Flota, Adrian Flota, Genesis Flota, Kaelynn Vasquez, Iversyn Noria; brothers and sisters, Juany and Jose De Reza, Raul Flota, Delia and Marin Garcia, Juanita and Javier Castillo, Ramiro and Crystal Flota. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Martin was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved his family dearly and took great care of them throughout his lifetime. He was known as a “Momma’s Boy” as he had great love for his mother. He was friendly, very hardworking, and had a Heart of Gold. He had a passion for lowriders and enjoyed listening and dancing to conjunto music. He was loved by many and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Crossroads Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery.