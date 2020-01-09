Jackie “Jack” Dwayne Linden, age 82, passed away on December 17, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM at the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center, 390 Cordova Road, Seguin, with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating.
Jack was born in Desoto, Kansas on April 16, 1937 to Herb and Agnes (Jewett) Linden, as the tenth of twelve children. After high school he joined the Air Force, serving three years in Tripoli, Libya. He returned to the United States and, on the GI Bill, studied first at Syracuse University where he met his first wife and then at the University of Kansas. He graduated from KU in 1962 with a teaching degree and a lifelong interest in KU basketball. He moved with his young family to Aurora, Colorado, to become a social studies teacher at Cherry Creek Schools where he taught for many years. After divorcing in 1980, he married Patt Willmann in 1982 and lived in Denver before retiring to Patt’s hometown of Seguin, Texas in 1999. It was there that the two devoted themselves to philanthropic work, participating in numerous organizations. Jack served as president of Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity and was a frequent columnist for the Seguin Gazette. For more than ten years, he chaired the Mid-Texas Symphony Music Education Committee, organizing Color of Music events and Children’s Concerts so that public school children could hear classical music. He served on the Seguin Public Library Foundation Board and maintained the flower planters at the front entrance. He was also on the Guadalupe County Child Welfare Board, helping Child Protective Services for the benefit of troubled families in Guadalupe County. He was twice recognized with a Seguin Gazette Vision Award for his service to the community. Jack was a dynamic storyteller and spent many hours discussing politics and interests with friends throughout his life.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Patt, his parents and many siblings. He is survived by his brother Delbert Linden, daughters Dawn Linden of Seattle WA, Laurie Foster and husband Kurt of Centennial CO, Heather McCleary and husband Joe of Centennial CO, step-son Michael Solberg and wife Virginia of Plano TX, grandchildren Bryce and Cole Foster, Evan and Sydney McCleary, Jarrod, Simon and Max Wright, Zane and Asher Solberg, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mid-Texas Symphony, 100 S. Austin St, Seguin TX 78155, Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 87, Seguin TX 78155 or the Public Library Foundation at 313 W. Nolte Street, Seguin TX 78155.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.