Patsy Sue (Pape) Smith of Nixon, Texas, entered eternal rest on December 15, 2019 at the age of 76.
She passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in New Mexico on May 16, 1943, to Susie Baker Pape.
She is preceded in death by her mother; her husband, Freddie Joseph “Joe” Smith Jr.; her son, Freddie Joseph “Joey” Smith III; son-in-law, Joe “Che” Riojas III; and a grandson, CPL John Matthew Longoria.
She is survived by her children: Sue Weaver and husband Doug of Nixon, Dolores Torres of Levelland, Lynda Agu of Fort Worth, Pauline Villanueva and husband Joseph of Nixon, Brenda Harrison and husband Larry II; 22 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; as well as other loving family and many friends.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Finch Funeral Chapel in Nixon, TX.
Visitation will be held one hour before the service. The Rev. Jason Montoya will officiate with interment following at the Nixon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to A World for Children, www.awfc.org.