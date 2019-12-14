Paula M. Ramirez passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born to Santiago Morales and Sostenes Garcia Morales in McQueeney, Texas, on June 30, 1934.
She married Jose Ramirez on October 23, 1951, in McQueeney. She was very involved with her children’s school and participated in the PTA. The Ramirez’s were well known for making their enchiladas, which were sold to raise funds for the PTA.
In 1972, Jose and Paula helped start Open Door Church in McQueeney and continued their membership there. After retiring from Motorola after 25 years, Paula began caring for her sisters. Everywhere Paula went she was accompanied by her two sisters, “Tepa” and Tencha”. They were all three known as the “Golden Girls”. Paula was affectionately known by her family as “La Borrada”.
She was well loved by everyone and always was asked by those seeking prayer and guidance to pray for them. She always obliged, especially for her immediate family.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Jose Ramirez, daughter Herminia Zepeda, sisters Estefana Morales and Hortensia Gallegos, and grandson Stevie Longoria.
She is survived by sons, Jose Luis Ramirez, Roy Ramirez, and Danny Ramirez and wife Yolanda; daughters Linda Rios and husband Ruben, Rosa Carrillo and husband Rudy, Bertha Urquiza and husband Moses, and Anna Maria Boehringer; 17 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive visitors Sunday, December 15, 2019, 5:00-9:00PM, with prayer service at 6:00PM. Chapel Service will be Monday, December 16, 2019, 10:00AM, at Pennington Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Blumberg Cemetery in McQueeney, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Robert Marmolejo, Michael Zepeda, Mark Boehringer, Danny Ramirez, Jr., Gabriel Ramirez, and Joseph Ramirez.
The Ramirez family wishes to thank Hope Hospice and Resolute Hospital, Dr. Alvarado, and caregiver Reyna Balderas for the care given to Paula in her final days.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Jimmy Castillo of Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, TX.
512-353-4311. www.penningtonfuneralhome.com .