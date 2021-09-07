Francis Carolyn Dunbar Laubach

November 20, 1935 – August 14, 2021
Francis Laubach was a woman devoted to her family, her friends and to her Lord. She focused her life to care for the blessings of her family in a selfless and enduring manner. She was an avid outdoorsman and shared those joys with her best friend, and love of her life, Gilbert. In their almost 70 year romance, and 65 years of marriage, they water skied, snow skied, white water rafted, hunted, fished and rode horses. She loved animals and raised many horses, and helped Gilbert with the cattle. She and Gilbert loved to dance; country and western dancing and square dancing from their teens to their 80s. Francis was born in Hondo Texas to Lucian Alfred Dunbar DVM and Myrtle Louise Stearns Dunbar. She is survived by her husband Gilbert Laubach, their children: Roy Laubach (Karen O’Connor), and Wanda Laubach McCarthy (Mark), grandchildren: Blaine Laubach, Lynze Laubach Morris (Chris), Megan McCarthy Bennett (Cayce), and Marissa McCarthy; great-grandchildren: Kelton Morris, Ella Morris, Hayden Laubach and Colton Laubach; her sisters, sister and brother in laws, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Francis always tried to have an encouraging word for everyone. Her vivid blue eyes would sparkle with love for Gilbert, family and friends, and she would shine her vibrant smile upon them. She lived a full life, and we are so very blessed to have shared it.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Saturday, 11th of September
10:30 a.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
29797 US 281, Bulverde 78163
Arrangements with
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, Tx 78232 – (210) 495-8221