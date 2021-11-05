Bill Wilson Bender, aka “Will Masters”, age 63 of Mena, Arkansas, formerly of Seguin, Texas passed away on October 26, 2021. Bill was born on May 2, 1958 in San Marcos, Texas to Evelyn Mae Carpenter Bender and William E. Bender. Bill was a 1976 graduate of Seguin High School. Bill received his Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from SWTSU (now Texas State University). He then received his Master’s of Education Degree in Guidance and Counseling. Later he received a second Master’s of Education Degree in Philosophy.
Bill was a certified mediator in the state of Texas and a member of the International Association of Mediators and Arbitrators. He will also be remembered as a stress management consultant and a psychiatric technician specialist. He also taught yoga classes. Before moving to Arkansas, Bill owned and operated Bill Bender Realty, selling real estate throughout Guadalupe County.
Bill loved the water and spent many hours both fishing and kayaking.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Aleta Bender and his father, William Bender and his wife Pat. Survivors include his mother, Evelyn Bender; sister Debra Seiler and husband Michael; brother, Richard Bender and wife Michelle; life partner, Dawn Wales; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Roy officiating. Private interment will follow in the Wimberley Cemetery in Wimberley, Texas at a later time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, c/o Jeanette Siltmann, 195 Townesend Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the charity of one’s choice. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.