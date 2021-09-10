John Thomas Crawford, age 70 of Seguin, passed away peacefully at his home on September 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. John was born on October 10, 1950 in Refugio, Texas, the youngest of three children born to Anna (Williams) Crawford and William Crawford.
John graduated from Refugio High School in 1969 and proudly served his country in the United states Navy from 1970 to 1974. He spent a large part of his youth at the family ranch in Pearsall, Texas, hunting and fishing with his dad and his older brother, Bill. The early years at the ranch were reserved for men only, but as the family grew, it became the gathering place where many special memories were made. John will be fondly remembered for the many stories he told to all his family and friends.
When John moved to Seguin in the seventies, he met the love of his life, Mary Beutnagel. They were married in 1982 and recently celebrated thirty-nine years of marriage. Their son, Dustin, was born in 1985, followed by daughter, Jenna, in 1990. Most recently, John worked for Guadalupe County at the jail.
John was a dedicated and loyal family man and loved his family with all his heart and soul. When his mother moved into a nursing home in Seguin, he lovingly visited her twice a day. He would come in the morning to fix her hair and get her ready for the day and return at night to tuck her in. When his grandson, Cole, was born in 2016, he took care of him until Mary retired in 2018 and could help look after him. Cole affectionately referred to his grandfather as BaBa, a name he chose on his own.
John is preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law, Nora Mae Beutnagel, father-in-law, Fred Beutnagel; brother, William Lee Crawford, and brother-in-law, James Beutnagel.
He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Mary; children, Dustin Crawford (Amber), and Jenna Crawford (fiancée Stevie Gardiner); grandson, Cole Crawford; sister, Barbara Reinke (Stan); brothers-in-law, Bobby Beutnagel (Christie), Tommy Beutnagel; sisters-in-law, Cindy Scheel (Terry) and Lynn Crawford; he is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Seguin followed by funeral services at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Roger Hotopp officiating. Interment with military honors will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Stan Reinke, Tommy Beutnagel, Bobby Beutnagel, Mark Beutnagel, Reagan Scheel, Kendall Scheel, Stevie Gardiner and Tim Reinke. Masks are requested at all locations but not required.
Memorial contributions may be made to the SS American Memorial Foundation, 450 Naumann Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to Grace Lutheran Church, 935 E. Mountain St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.