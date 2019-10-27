Lela G. Shafer went to her heavenly home at the age of 93, on Sunday October 20, 2019.
Lela will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Cemetery, after a memorial service at Morning Side Chapel in Sioux City, Iowa.
Mrs. Shafer was born in Salix, Iowa on April 29, 1926 to Myrtle and Aflred Reichardt. She grew up on a farm, and often spoke of the fun times that she and her siblings had jumping out of two story barns and taking baths in water troughs.
Lela married, Charles Schegel, Sr. right out of high school and traveled with the US Army Air Force and then the US Air Force. Lela raised two sons, Charles R. Schlegel, Jr. and Paul S. Schlegel. The couple did however, divorce.
She married Robert Shafer, later on in life. The couple relocated to Schertz, Texas to be closer to family and so that she could enjoy watching her grandchild grow. Lela remained in Schertz, TX until 2014 when she was no longer able to live alone. She then moved in with her son and daughter-in- law.
Lela was a remarkable woman. She loved to sew and craft. She created all sort of items from clothing to quilts. She also enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and needlework. She was known for saying that “idle hands are the devil’s workshop.”
She could bake anything that the heart desired. She was well known for her buttermilk rolls. Lela had so much fabric in her house that when it flooded in 1998, her family joked that the water would have been 8 feet instead of 5 because the fabric absorbed all of the flood waters.
Lela was baptized in the Christian Church as a child and was an active church member until her memory could no longer serve the Lord in that capacity.
Lela Gale Shafer is survived by - 2 siblings; sister, Bertha Snyder and brother William Boston. Grandchildren - Kelly and Kenneth Soefje, and their 6 children, Rebecca and Jeffery Lietko and their 2 children, Jennifer Clark and her 4 children, and Gwendolyn and Lanny Farmer and their 2 children. Melissa and Preston Sartain and their 3 children, Adam and Lindsay Schlegel, Kelly and Tammy Shafer and their 3 children and Patrick Shafer and his wife. She is also survived by her daughters-in-law Elaine Schlegel, Cathie Shafer, and Patricia Schlegel. There are many other great grandchildren and great great grandchildren that she was proud to call her own. She is preceded in death by her sons Charles Schlegel Jr, Paul Schlegel and Michael Shafer. Her husband Robert, her parents and siblings Lillian, Helen, Bud, and David.
Pallbearers include, Kenneth Soefje, Kolten Soefje, Charles Soefje, Preston Sartain, and Adam Schlegel.