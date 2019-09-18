Patty Jeanne Pattillo Zimmerman, 87, of Seguin, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Seguin Assisted Living. She was born December 9, 1931 in Baytown to Addie Faulk (Sarver) and Lafayette Pattillo.
Patty began her education in Baytown. Her family moved to Luling, and she graduated from San Marcos Baptist Academy. She continued her education and graduated from South West Texas State College (Texas State) with a degree in education. Years later she began work towards her Master’s Degree in Art. She was a full-time mother while working towards her master’s degree. She started the art program at Seguin High School from 1968 to 1971. She was involved in starting several service organizations in the area. She always had a listening ear for others. Patty was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church, was an active member of the church choir and served on numerous committees throughout the years. She spent countless hours getting adult Sunday school topics and teachers lined up during the year. She shared her artistic talent by many art projects seen throughout the church.
Patty is survived by her sons; Randy Zimmerman and Steve Zimmerman and his wife, Julie; daughters, Vicki Bierstedt and her husband, Doug, and LuAnne Pabor and her husband, Louis; grandchildren, Clay and Zeke Zimmerman, Denver and Ashley Bierstedt, Kendall Bierstedt and his fiancé, Cierra Copeland, Emily and Jeremy Gribnau, Jessica and Jeff Gribnau, Hannah and Daniel Riemer and Ethan and Emma Zimmerman; great grandchildren, Bowen Bierstedt, Annelise, Ella, Charlotte, Claire, Avery, Norah, Jackson and Bonnie Gribnau, and Oliver and Milo Riemer. Also survived by her niece, Amy Glasscock and her husband, James and great nephew Brock Glasscock. She is preceded in death by her parents; her in- laws Edward J. Zimmerman and Louise Grobe Zimmerman; her husband of 42 years, Edward E. Zimmerman and her brother and sister-in- law, James and Nancy Pattillo.
Patty’s funeral service will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday September 19. 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church 1326 E. Cedar St. Seguin, Tx. 78115. Interment will immediately follow at San Geronimo Cemetery 1620 E. Walnut in Seguin. Serving as pallbearers will be, Denver and Kendall Bierstedt, Jeremy and Jeff Gribnau, Scott Lange, Daniel Riemer, Mark Westerholm and Zeke and Ethan Zimmerman.
Memorial contributions may be directed to William F. Lange Jr. scholarship fund and music program at Faith Lutheran Church 1326 E. Cedar St. Seguin, Tx. 78155. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all who cared for Patty over the years.
