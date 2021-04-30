Clarence Edgar Woerndel was born on September 25, 1949 in Seguin, Texas to his parents, Henry and Viola Schneider Woerndel. He entered eternal life on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in College Station, Texas surrounded by his family.
Clarence was a 1968 graduate of Marion High School. He married the love of his life, Rozanna Memory on October 6, 1972 in Mansfield, Texas. Clarence served his country in the Airforce Reserves. He was a resident of Franklin for the past forty-seven years previously living in Mansfield. He was a member of the Redeemer United Church of Christ in Marion.
While growing up, Clarence helped his father farming and in return he developed a love for it as well as cows. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed giving away the vegetables he grew. Clarence had a love for deer hunting but not quite as much as spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Viola Woerndel; daughter, Karen Woerndel; sister, Mildred Woerndel and brother, Allen Woerndel.
He is survived by:
Wife of forty-eight years, Rozanna Woerndael of Franklin; Daughter and Son-in-law, Kristy and Chris Williams of Franklin; Sons and Daughter-in-law, Brian and Lori Woerndel of Franklin; Sister, Joyce Kucherka and husband Dennis of Seguin; brother, Harvey Woerndel of Seguin; Grandchildren: Colton Williams, Kade Willams, Cheyenne Woerndel, Johnathon Woerndel and David Woerndel; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Services are 11 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021 at the First Baptist Church, New Baden, Texas. Burial will follow in the Easterly Cemetery. A visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, 202 at McCauley Funeral Home.