Steven Edward Moss Sr., age 55 of Seguin, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Steven was born on April 13, 1965 in San Antonio, Texas to Edward and Evelyn (Biegert) Moss.
Steven is preceded in death by his father and infant son Christopher Edward Moss.
Survivors include his loving wife Judith Moss; children, Steven Edward Moss Jr., and wife Michelle, Mary Ann Helmke, Gregory Moss and wife Veronica; step-children, Julie Houge and husband William and Scott Baseler and wife Heather; eight grandchildren and one step-grandchild; his mother Evelyn Biegert Moss; brother, David Moss and wife Becky, Gregory Moss and wife Shari, and Ralph Postel and wife Ella; sister-in-law, Jaris Mussotter; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, many other family members and many friends.
Due to Covid -19 restrictions a private family memorial service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis Tn, 38105-9959 or the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593 Seguin, Texas 78155-1593.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.