Lloyd Marion “Pop” Tumlinson, Jr., age 83 of Seguin, passed away on February 24, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Roy Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the Sutherland Springs Cemetery.
Lloyd was born on September 13, 1936 in San Antonio, Texas to Marie (Spence) and Lloyd Marion Tumlinson, Sr. He will be remembered as a longtime long haul truck driver and rancher, where he worked on several ranches throughout his career.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Wanda O’Neal Tumlinson, daughter, Patti Morrow and her husband John, his grandchildren, Scott McCallister and Jayme Tumlinson, nephew, Timmy O’Neal, his parents, his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Theda and Lowell O’Neal, and his brother-in-law, Charlie Pogue.
Survivors include his children, Mike Tumlinson, Sr. and wife Karen, and Sandra McCallister and husband Bobby; brother-in-law, Jim O’Neal and wife Connie; sisters-in-law, Barbara Pogue and Kathy Tumlinson; grandchildren, Michael Tumlinson, Jr. and wife, Lee Ann, Justin Elliott and wife Amanda, Kristina Kissiar and husband Jeff, Ryan McCallister and wife Chelsea, Nikki Loftice and husband Trent, and Kourtney O’Quinn and husband Stephen; great-grandchildren, Ronan, Kaylie, Karsyn, Trinity, Derek, Trip, Teagan and Harlie; numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Ryan McCallister, Michael Tumlinson, Jr., Justin Elliott, Stephen O’Quinn, Jeff Kissiar, and Trent Loftice.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.