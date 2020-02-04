Evelyn Dukes Long Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Feb. 3, 2020, Evelyn Dukes Long, 93, of Adkins passed away in San Antonio. Services in care of Finch Funeral Chapel, LLC. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Seguin Magazine Today's e-Edition Seguin Gazette Seguin Gazette Most Popular Articles Images Collections ArticlesCourt rejects Roane’s request for secrecyQuikTrip announces Seguin stopUIL releases district realignmentsSuspect fled during warrant arrest, faces more drug chargesCommunity invited to rally for HGTV nominationGCSO: Tip leads to drug arrestCarter announces resignation from NISDNancy Ann Pace BurrisResidents rally for HGTV nominationTips lead to Marion man's arrest Images CollectionsVisit with Anthony Michael HallMartin Luther King Day Symbolic MarchTexas Better Newspaper Contest