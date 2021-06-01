George Lafayette Herald, age 55 of Seguin, passed away on May 28, 2021. George was born on September 4, 1965 in San Antonio, Texas to Luisa Elsa (Melgar) and Daniel Herald, Sr.
George will be remembered as a longtime mechanic for City Public Service in San Antonio. George enjoyed hunting and working on his cars. Many great times were spent “cruising” with his wife in his 1923 T-Bucket!
George is preceded in death by his mother, his brother, Danny Herald, Jr., niece Tiffany Herald and beloved dog, Molly.
George is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Melinda Martinez Herald; daughters, Amanda Herald and Amy Herald; father, Daniel Herald, Sr.; siblings, Cliff Herald and wife Bobbie, Linda Greydanus and husband Dominique, and David Herald; nephews, Danny Herald, III and wife Star, and Marcus Greydanus; several aunts and uncles, numerous cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 3, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church in Seguin followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m. and the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Stan Fiuk officiating. Interment will follow in the Concrete Cemetery in La Vernia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Herald, Marcus Greydanus, Isaiah Torres, Landon Herald, Hector Varela, Normando Varela and Joseph Bauer. Face coverings are recommended.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.