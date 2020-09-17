Timothy “Tim” John Mundt, age 60 of Seguin, passed away peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side on September 14, 2020. Tim was born on July 1, 1960 and grew up in Overland Park, KS. He loved tagging along with his dad to the AP, where he worked, watching all the news come in over the wire while his Dad was typing up the news with 2 fingers. Tim graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School and went on to graduate from K-State University. He loved his Alma mater and loved to watch his K-State football and basketball. He also loved his KC Chiefs and Royals. Tim went on to Wichita, KS to work for Boeing. In 1989, on a trip back to Overland Park to visit family, he met Jan. After a whirlwind long distance courtship, Jan and her 3 young boys moved to Wichita! In 1990, Tim and his new family packed up and moved to New Braunfels, TX where Tim joined the family business, Altex Electronics, and worked for 30 years.
Tim was very involved in his boys lives through baseball and the New Braunfels Little League. He started first as a coach and also served on the board as President, being very instrumental in the building of the new little league fields. In 1996, Tim and Jan expanded their family with their precious daughter, Rebecca. Rebecca was her Papa’s girl. He loved taking their yearly trips to Kansas to see Gram and supported Rebecca in everything she desired. In Tim’s words, “Each new day is an adventure,” and he loved watching his kids take on that adventure!
Tim was most happy at the family ranch where he enjoyed the barbeques, birthday parties, and having fun. Tim loved his family dearly. He enjoyed watching them grow and play. He found his joy in their happiness and sharing the many blessings they had. Tim loved the Lord, his family, and others. He was a selfless man that gave with his heart to all in need. Tim will live on through his loving wife of 31 years, Jan (Myers) Mundt. His sons, Nick Rozell and wife Katy, Jake Rozell, J.T. Rozell; daughter, Rebecca Mundt; grandchildren, Nikki, Khloe, Jessy, Emma Jo, Kynndra, and Khyler Rozell; his mother who raised him, Bobbie (Herd) Mundt; siblings, Cheryl Pebley and husband Tom, Rod Herd and wife Deb, Greg Herd and wife Sheila, and Jeff Herd and partner Lupe; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lifegate Christian School, 395 Lifegate Ln, Seguin, Texas 78155.
A walkthrough visitation will be held on Friday, September 25th from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel, Private interment will be held at a later date. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, all social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed. Face coverings must be worn at all times.