Steven Garcia, Jr., age 55 of Seguin, passed away on August 27, 2021. Steven was born on November 16, 1965 in Seguin, Texas to Margarita (Barrientez) and Steven Garcia, Sr.
Steven was a member of the Seguin High School Class of 1984. He will be remembered as a police officer for both Texas Lutheran University and the Seguin Police Department. At the same time, Steven opened his Texas Heat Music Company (D J Services) which he operated to this day. After leaving the police force he taught welding and automotive mechanics at Seguin High School for 25 years.
He recently retired from the Seguin Independent School District and reopened his automotive business. Everyone that knew Steven, knew he loved his cars and loved his music! Out of all his accomplishments he was most proud of his children and grandson.
Steven is preceded in death by his grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.
Survivors include his children, Heather Germany and husband Cayton, Ryan Garcia and fiancé, Rebecca Ross, and Victoria Garcia; grandson, Dawson Germany; parents, Margarita and Steven Garcia; siblings, Rachel Trevino and husband Paul,
Frankie Garcia and partner Jona Hamilton and Kristy Garcia; loving partner, Laurie Cheatham; friend and former wife, Elizabeth Moore and fiancé Pete Gaytan; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
A walk through line visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Visitation will begin again on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m. with Deacon Nick Carrillo officiating, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ryan Garcia, Steven Garcia, Sr., Dawson Germany, Cayton Germany, Irene Garcia, Frankie Garcia and Paul Trevino. Masks are requested to be worn at all locations.
Steven was a God fearing man and he Loved his Lord! He touched many and loved with all his heart, developing many lifelong relationships with his co-workers, students and customers. He will be MISSED!
