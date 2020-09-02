John Wayne, “Johnny” Harborth died August 31, at his beloved Tecolote Ranch outside Kingsbury. He was 77. Born to Bruno and Mildred Aschen Harborth on October 31, 1942 in Seguin, he attended Kingsbury School and graduated from Seguin High School in 1960. He joined the Marine Corps and proudly represented the Corps riding bulls at rodeos across the Southwest. Returning to his beloved Kingsbury, which he considered the center of the universe, John went to work for Pat Baker Company and worked there 35 years during the Leslie Baker era. He raised a family and Beefmaster cattle. One favorite cow he named Elizabeth Taylor, “because she was so beautiful.” No dog, and not many people, lived up to the esteemed level of his legendary Ringo.
When he wasn’t working, Johnny fed people. He was a second generation “sop” cook for the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department, commanded the cooking of the hog on the pit for the Guadalupe County Fair & Rodeo Hospitality Room, fed contestants and their families for the Texas High School Rodeo finals and cooked many a mountain oyster for the Houston Livestock Show pig sift at Brenham. He served his community and was particularly proud of his 30+ years of hard work benefitting the Guadalupe County Fair, serving as director and President for San Antonio Stock Show Guadalupe Colorado Valley Days. He received the Honorary Chapter Degree and Distinguished Service Award for contributions to FFA and the Community Builder Award from the Kingsbury Masonic Lodge.
After retirement, Johnny turned his talent for picking & trading antiques into a full-time business. Circle 2 Cedar Company not only produced some of the stoutest furniture known to man, but became the hub in downtown Kingsbury for news and commentary. His days were scheduled around televised bull riding and his M-W-F “Summit Conference.” He raced pigeons, taught all his grandchildren to fish, and let them drink all the Big Red they wanted. It was a challenge to find a western novel he hadn’t read at least once.
Johnny was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Emil Bruno “Pat” Harborth, and Herschel Harborth. He is survived by sons Wade Harborth; Troy Harborth and wife Sallie; Shay Harborth and wife Delary; daughter Sami Kuhn and husband Ryan; grandchildren Kayla Harborth, Jordan Gully, Mary Thomas, Aschlen Harborth, Catherine Kuhn, Caroline Kuhn, Ty Harborth, Piper Harborth and Sloan Harborth; great-grandchildren Addyson Hayes, Leighton Gully, Graham Dyer and Tucker Gully. He is also survived by brother Kenneth Harborth and wife Joyce; and sister Kay Beyer and husband Joe; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and many, many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 (his birthdate) at 3 p.m. at the Kingsbury Cemetery with Pastor Joe Berkley officiating. A celebration of life, or “Raggedy Wake” will follow at Johnny’s home on Nash Creek. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Selwin Jones, Roger Bierstedt, Grant Bulltail, James Blackburn, Ellie Lawson, Clint Mergele, Logan Mergele, Mike Villarreal, Chandler Schlueter, Chad Cochran, Jarrett Blair and Benjy Sharp.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kingsbury United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 34, Kingsbury, Texas, 78638 or to the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 155, Kingsbury, Texas, 78638. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr, Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.