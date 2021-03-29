It is with great sorrow and heartbreak that we announce the passing of Rosemae Jean Brown Patek. She passed away on the morning of March 2, 2021 after a courageous fight with breast cancer with her family by her side. She was a tremendous business professional but it was her spirituality, filled with love and compassion that touched everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.
Rose was born to parents Raymond Arthur and Lois Mildred Brown on December 7, 1945 in Dayton, Texas. She graduated from Dayton High School and continued her education with an executive secretarial trade school.
She met her husband, Patrick James Patek in Houston and they were married in 1965. In 1968 they moved to San Diego where she took the position as an executive secretary.
She was Director, Chairman, Vice President and President of the Stephen & Mary Birch Foundation since 1980, along with another Non-Profit, Jewels of Charity. Inc. It was under her and her late husband’s guidance that the foundation became a prolific non-profit organization. Gifts of significance included cornerstone contributions to the Stephen Birch Aquarium in La Jolla California and the Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns in San Diego.
Rose was a devoted Catholic who enjoyed spiritual conversation with everyone she met. Her faith was her inspiration and is evident her entire life. When her children were young, she volunteered to be on the parish council at St. Pius X Catholic School and Church in Chula Vista. She continued her donation of time at each church she became a member. A significant moment was when she became the founding member, Vice-Regent, of Catholic Daughters of the Americas in Seguin, Texas for Court #2505. She has given time and guidance to many organizations all over the world and is a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem. She gave greatly of herself in all endeavors of her life.
Rose is survived by her son Christopher, two daughters, Debora and Charity. Her sisters, Bonnie and Patty, her brothers, John and Thomas. She lovingly leaves behind her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rose is preceded in death by her loving husband Patrick, infant son Gregory, her father Raymond, mother Lois, younger brother Roger, and two infant grandchildren.
A visitation for Rose was held Friday, March 19, 2021 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM with a Rosary recited starting at 7:00 PM at Buffington Funeral Home in Shiner, Texas. The Funeral Mass was held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 12:00 PM at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Church in Shiner, Texas. Burial followed in the Shiner Catholic Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her husband.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family at www.buffingtonfuneralhomeshiner.com
