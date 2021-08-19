Robert “Bob” Bazil Edwards, age 77 of Seguin, passed away on August 16, 2021. Bob was born on January 5, 1944 in Seguin, Texas to Mary (Brawner) and Dale Edwards.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his brother, William “Bill” Edwards and wife Johnel; nephews, Jonathan Edwards and wife Sara, and Jason Edwards; niece, Jessica Kolasinski and husband Aaron; eight great nieces and nephews.
Private services will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1314 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to the charity of one's choice.