Clayton “Chay-Bird” Broadway, age 61 of Seguin, passed away on September 14, 2020. Clayton was born on February 17, 1959 in Freeport, Texas to Harry “Jimmy” and Ellen Louise (Mattsen) Broadway.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Jimmy Broadway and Mike Broadway, mother-in-law, Virginia Jahns, brothers-in-law, Nathan Jahns and Robbie Jahns.
Survivors include his loving wife of 35 years, Debbie Broadway; children, Brandon Wayne Broadway and wife Jess, Joshua Cole Broadway and wife Molli, Brittney Danyelle Broadway and partner Adrian Hernandez, and Amy Ashley Laren Broadway and husband Patrick Andrews; nine grandchildren; brothers, Bruce Broadway and wife Laverne, Blake Broadway and wife Paula; sister, Rachel Broadway; father-in-law, Duies Jahns; sisters-in-law, Londa Broadway, Christine Sponable and husband Brett, Brandi Price and husband Andrew and Samantha Foster; brothers-in-law, Larry Ray Barnes, Jr., and Jeromy Jahns and significant other, Michelle; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family member and friends.
A memorial service celebrating “Chay-Bird’s” life will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Private interment will take place at a later date. Due to Covid 19 restrictions all CDC protocols must be followed including limited seating of 45 people, social distancing and face coverings must be worn. For those who wish, you may live stream the services at vimeo.com/event/304957.
Memorial contributions may be made to any mental health charity or organization of choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.