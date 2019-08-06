Tom Wagner Hagemann, age 68 of Seguin, passed away on August 4, 2019. Tom was born in Seguin, Texas on September 14, 1950 to Albert and Marine Hagemann.
He is preceded in death by his parents, aunt and uncle Harris and Lola Pybus and grandmother Adela Wagner.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years Willa Hagemann; daughter, Kelly Hagemann-Reinhard and husband Chantry; son, Tom C. Hagemann; grandson, Jacob Ryan Castro; granddaughter, Kaelyn Rae Taylor; granddaughter, Brooklyn Nicole Hagemann and grandson, Kiloe Lane Reinhard. Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with Chaplain Roy Collins officiating.
Serving as pallbearers will be Tom C. Hagemann, Jacob Castro, Chantry Reinhard, Danny Bornemann, James Nolte and Scott Snyder.
