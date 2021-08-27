Gregory David Bijarro, 80, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021 in Seguin.
David was born May 25, 1941 in Rosenberg to George and Josephina Bijarro. David was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church and worked as a Service Representative for an Electronics Company until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mary L. Bijarro, 3 children, Rene Bijarro, Yvonne Bijarro, Janet Parry and husband, John, 3 sisters, Rosa Juarez, Yolanda Vargas and husband John, Ophelia Bijarro, one brother, George Bijarro Jr., 4 grandchildren, Steven Jarrett Bijarro and wife Georgina, Brittany Bijarro, Gregor Parry, Eoin Parry, 3 great grandchildren, Steven Samuel Bijarro, Jaeden Bijarro and Serenity Bijarro along with a host of other loving family members and friends.
David was an avid reader, he loved western movies, especially any movie with Audie Murphy or John Wayne and of course Gunsmoke, fishing in Freeport and Lake Calaberas. He was a generous, kind guy with a great sense of humor.
Funeral service was held Thursday, August 26, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel at Davis Greenlawn Funeral Home with Deacon Ruben Torres presiding.
Tributes and words of condolence may be left for the family at www.davisgreenlawnfh.com.
