Joel Wade Cofield, homegrown as deep as the Texas roots of San Antonio, walked his road Home, Wednesday, October 27th, 2021.
Singing with the Cofield brothers since his birth on March 30th, 1960, Wade brought a smile to his mama Mary Jo Baker while sharing his father’s David Newton Cofield, Jr.’s hard work ethic, rising up as a deeply respected Project Manager.
Cherishing his beautiful wife Tammy Ann Wimberly of 27 years, Wade embraced playful moments with his 4 children Kasie Garner, Courtney Santos, Christopher Cofield, and Amanda Cofield. Wade set rope swings in tall trees to delight his grandchildren, Josiah, Ethan, Jocelyn, Hannah, Jude, Lincoln, Adeline, Elliott, Juliana, Benjamin, & Elja.
Wade inspired people to worship God by the way he worshipped God, being the first one at church and the last one to leave. No bend to the arrow, he shot straight in conversations while his guitar of songs brought people together, warming hearts. Friend to far and near, always offering a hand, Wade’s playful moments will be missed as he opened the heavens with worship.
If you would like to make a donation to the family to help with expenses, an account has been set up with Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union with the account number: 219904870. For any questions regarding making a donation please contact Todd Wimberley at 210-288-7865 or at tfwim19@yahoo.com.
A Celebration of Life will take place at Journey Fellowship Church, 16847 IH-35 N. Selma, TX 78154, on November 5th, 2021, at 3:00 PM.