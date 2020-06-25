On June 9, 2020, Ben J. Logan passed away at his home in east Guadalupe County. He was 88 years old.
Ben was born in Howland, Texas on December 15, 1931 to Clarence and Virginia Logan. The family later moved to Roxton, Texas, where he attended Roxton High School. He played high school football and always had a part-time job. In his high school yearbook, beside his senior picture, it is noted that he was “Roxton’s Clark Gable.” Following graduation, he attended North Texas State College and later joined the Air Force.
After retiring from the Air Force, he moved to Seguin and enjoyed being a Realtor. Later, he managed his own and others’ rental properties and maintained an office in town, which he visited daily. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Seguin, a former Seguin Chamber Ambassador, the American Legion H.U. Wood Post 245 in Seguin and a former member of the Seguin Noon Lions Club.
In 1987, he married Ann Baker and moved to east Guadalupe County. He thoroughly enjoyed life on the farm, where he planted many trees and shrubs and always had a garden. He and Ann led an active life together, dancing, traveling, playing cards, and visiting with family and old and new friends.
He is survived by his wife, Ann; son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Kristie Logan; daughter and son-in-law, Patti and David Tucker; stepson and daughter-in-law, Greg and Brandi Midkiff; grandchildren and their spouses, Alicia and Joe Light, Tamra and Brian McLellan, Ellen and Will McCutcheon, Daniel and Allie Midkiff, Jessica and Justin Dozier, Anna Midkiff, Emilie Midkiff, and Katie Logan; and great-grandchildren, Logan and Landon Light, and Isla McClellan; brother, Don Logan and wife Judy and cousins, Penney McGraw, June Brunson and Kelley Logan and wife Sara.
Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at the Highsmith Cemetery at the corner of Highway 90 and Highsmith Road near Luling. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Seguin with the Reverend Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating. For those unable to attend the service will be live streamed at https://vimeo.com/430760328. Depending on restrictions at the time, social distancing protocol outlined by the CDC and the State of Texas will be followed. Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.