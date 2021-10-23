Hilda Julia Krueger, age 86 of Seguin, passed away on October 18, 2021. Hilda was born on April 15, 1935 in Guadalupe County to Hilda M. (Borchers) and Gustav Haberle.
Hilda was a member of Cross Church and a member of the Geronimo VFW Post Auxiliary 8456. She will be remembered as the manager of the Cafeteria at Navarro Independent School District. She enjoyed dancing and spending time visiting with family and friends. She loved to decorate for Christmas and always had children over to see the decorations. Her pride and joy were her four sons and their families.
Hilda is preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Aubrey Herman Krueger and her parents.
Survivors include her loving sons, Kevin (Debbie), Gregory (Michelle), Duane and Byron Krueger; grandchildren, Brett, Marc, Abby, Drew, Kyle (Jessica), David (Rachel), Carolyn (Austin), Dhea, Kara and Jacob; sister, Janette Matheaus (Frank); numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many, many friends.
A memorial service celebrating Hilda’s life will be held on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Cross Church with Pastor Jim Price officiating. A reception will follow in Cross Church Fellowship Hall. Private interment will follow at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.