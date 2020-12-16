Lorene Pearl Bode Schraub, age 91 of Seguin, passed away on December 15, 2020. Lorene was born on September 16, 1929 in Seguin, Texas to Malinda (Kuhn) and Edwin Bode.
Lorene grew up in Seguin and was a lifetime member of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church. She will be fondly remembered for her many years of helping people at J.C. Penney Retail Store here in Seguin. Lorene enjoyed traveling with family and friends including quick trips to Casinos. She and her friends spent many good times playing Bunco and 42!
Lorene is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Schraub, Jr., her grandson, Galen Paul “Sparky” Sczech, Jr., her loving companion, Roy Hairr, her parents, her brothers, Milton Bode and wife Dorothy and Henry Bode and wife Hulda, her brothers-in-law, Elton Hoffmann, Douglas Buie, Edmond Schraub and wife Joyce, Ernest Schraub and wife Iris, and sisters-in-law Adeline Schmidt and husband Jesse and Esther Mann and husband S.L.
Survivors include her loving daughter, Cindy Sczech and husband Galen; granddaughter, Angela Fraley and husband Tra; great-grandchildren, Addison and Andersen Fraley; sister, Velma Buie; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Marcus Bigott officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery. All cdc protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, or The Silver Center, 510 E. Court Street, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.