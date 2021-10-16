Claudia Wallace age 71 of Seguin, passed away on October 14, 2021. Claudia was born on December 11, 1949 in Belton, Texas to Coleta Coleen (Cole) and Guy Claude Hamrick.
An educator by profession, Claudia started teaching science in 1988 at Seguin High School. In 2001 she moved to Carrollton to teach chemistry at Creekview High School. During that time she was awarded the American Chemical Society High School chemistry teacher of the Year and her picture is displayed at Tarleton University in Stephenville.
After retiring in 2021, she moved to Colorado to train AP Science teachers throughout the state before retiring again in 2017 and moving to Marion. After moving back to Texas she consulted with the National Math and Science Initiative in New York City, San Diego, Alaska, Atlanta and North Dakota.
Grandma Snow loved her family. Favorite times included ski trips in Colorado, Lake Granbury 4th of July, summer trips to Jellystone, Guadalupe River trips at spring break, Rockport gettaways and spending New Years at the farm in Perrin. She took several big trips wandering around Italy, exploring China, and her favorite safari in Kenya with John. Favorite local trips included River Inn with the girls. Claudia loved collecting plants and working in the yard. She will miss the all day card games where it didn’t matter if you won or lost.
She loved her church, McQueeney Baptist and all the people in it. She thanks all the people who prayed and who visited during her hospitalization.
Claudia is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her sons, Scott and wife Cindy of Marion, Ben of Rockport, John and wife Caroline of Pearland and Mark and wife Amy of Katy; grandchildren, Koltyn Wallace, Jocelyn, Liam, and Lizzie Wallace, and Addie and Calvin Wallace; brother, James Hamrick and wife Lesanne of Lake Granbury; 3 nieces, 6 grandnieces and nephews and 1 great-niece.
Visitation will begin on Saturday, October 23, 2021 at 9 a.m. at McQueeney Baptist Church followed by funeral service at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Dale Jones officiating. Graveside services and interment will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple, Texas at 2:30 p.m.
Serving as pallbearers will be her four sons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence fund at McQueeney Baptist Church or Joe Zurovec Traditional Music program, P. O. Box 44, McQueeney, Texas 78123.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.