Bertha “Tootsie” Rodgers, age 88 of Seguin, passed away on May 15, 2021. Tootsie was born on June 5, 1932 in Bishop, Texas to Lizzie Ida “Runge” and Frederick Jacob Theiss.
In 1947 she moved to Seguin with her parents. She met her husband of 66 years, Damon Rodgers on a double date while he was stationed at Randolph Air Force Base in San Antonio. They married on July 1, 1951 at Grace Lutheran Church in Seguin. Tootsie was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bishop, Texas and was currently a longtime member of Faith Lutheran Church here in Seguin, Texas. She enjoyed her role as a devoted wife, mother and homemaker.
Tootsie is preceded in death by her loving husband, her son, Dudley Rodgers, her parents, her brothers, Eugene Theiss, Henry Theiss, Lawrence Theiss, Anton Theiss, Fred “Buddy” Theiss and her sister, Vernell Kubsch.
Survivors include her daughters, Gail Herbold and husband Mark, and Lisa Warren and husband Johnny; grandchildren, Neal Herbold and wife Courtney; Lacy Beran and husband Ryan and their daughter Kassidy; sister-in-law, Anne Theiss; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with the Rev. Paul Theiss officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date in the Faith Lutheran Church Columbarium.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Talbot Theiss, Randy Theiss, Jim Theiss, Billy Theiss, Gerald Kubsch, Todd Ewing and Kevin Ewing.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1326 E. Cedar, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.