Randy Lee Hester age 62 of Nixon, passed away on November 26, 2019.
Randy is preceded in death by his father James A. Hester, son Joshua Hester, step father Norris H. Engelke, and beloved canine companion Prissy.
Randy is survived by his wife Ella Caddell Hester, son Remington Hester, daughters Robin Occhipinti (Dustin), Natalie Shotwell (Thomas), step son Jon Springs, mother Sylvia Engelke, siblings Bryan Hester (Shawn), Melody Sarsfield (Mark), Jason Roewe, Jessica Moreland and Jaime Hester (Misty), 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and his canine hero, Mojo.
Randy was born on August 27, 1957 in The Great State of Texas in the town of Alice. After graduating from Churchill High School in San Antonio Randy worked in several different fields including construction and veterinary before deciding to become a Master Bench Jeweler.
Randy had a great love for the outdoors, hunting and fishing, plants and animals and was always ready for an ADVENTURE as his mother recalls. Randy loved his gardening and never missed an opportunity to plant trees and flowers. He once planted an assortment of over 200 trees!! He always said he got his green thumb from his Granny Waxler. Randy also loved to read. He had a personnel collection of some 1,500 books and was said to have bought, sold and traded more than 10,000 in his lifetime.
Randy leaves behind a legacy of beautiful craftsmanship in the jewelry he designed and made as well as in the many trees and flowers he planted on this earth. We thank him for bringing such beauty to our world.
Beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend. Our thoughts are always with you, Your place no one can fill. In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still.
Thank you to Kindred Hospice for their loving care and consideration for Randy and his family. A special thank you to Tim for making sure that Randy’s sweet tooth was always taken care of and to Mike for sharing his love of books.
A memorial service will be set at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to Wagging Tailz Rescue & Adoptions 1418 Mockingbird Lane Seguin, Texas 78155.