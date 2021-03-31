Panfilo P. Vasquez went to be with the Lord on March 18, 2021, at the age of 84 in San Antonio, Texas. Panfilo was born on September 7, 1936 to Ignacio and Francisca (Perez) Vasquez in Seguin, Texas
Panfilo is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maria M. Robledo; granddaughter, Valeria Robledo; his siblings, Petronila Vasquez, Gabriela Vasquez, Emiliano Vasquez, Felicitas Sosa, Agapita Gutierrez, Angie Velez and Juanita P. Vasquez.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mary Ann Davila, and Marcelino Robledo, Jr. (Tina); grandchildren: Ruben Davila, Jr. (Vanessa), Monica Davila (Jason), Ruby Cervantes (Ricardo, Jr.), Amanda Robledo (Carlos), Edward Moreno, Clarissa Cancino, Angelo Cancino (Tyler), Michael Robledo and Alyssa Robledo; great grandchildren: Ruben III, Abel Ray, Gabriel, Michael, Madison, Jason Jr., Jaxon, Cenaida, Arrianna, Analisa, Sadie, Jasiah, Aaron, Serenidee, Azaiah, Coty, Reyna, Romeo, Raxton and Reesa; his only sister, Mary Vela as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, April 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Holy Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Interment with military honors will proceed at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Cemetery.
All guests attending services at the funeral home and the church are required to wear a face covering upon entering and inside the chapels at all times.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction and care of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.