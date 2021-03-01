Ashley Lynn Coker ascended into Heaven in Scurry County, Texas on February 17, 2021 at the age of 31.
Ashley was born on September 7, 1989 to parents Monica Coker and Carlton S. Coker. Ashley’s early life was consumed by her love of horses and barrel racing in the San Antonio area.
She graduated from Seguin High School in 2008, studied at Texas State, and shortly after relocated to Lubbock to attend Texas Tech University. Ashley settled in Lubbock where she was rearing two beautiful sons, Grayson & Connor. She spent her time organizing charity initiatives that provided handmade blankets to newborns at local hospitals as well as collecting books for children at Christmas. Ashley will be remembered for her bubbly disposition, ever loving heart, and faith in our Lord, Jesus Christ.
Ashley’s memory will be carried in the hearts of her sons, Grayson Luke & Connor Rhys Martinez. Her parents, Monica Coker, Carlton S. & Sandra Coker. Grandparents, Jeannie Rush, Melvin Shook, and Carlton M. & Cecilia Coker. Sister, Taylor Durbin. Brothers, Thomas Ramos, and Carlton S. II & Joseph Coker. Nieces and Nephews, Cooper and Bristol Ann Durbin, and Graciella Ramos.
Ashley was welcomed into heaven by her great grandmother, Frieda Schenk, and grandfather, Henry Payne.
A graveside service will be held at Coker Cemetery, adjacent to Coker United Methodist Church, in San Antonio on March 5, 2021 at 2pm.