Sherry Cowey Pfeil of Dewville, passed away on May 6, 2021. Sherry was born in Nixon, Texas on July 7, 1944 to Ruby (Herring) and Charles William Cowey, Sr.
Sherry will be remembered as a longtime nurse and caregiver at Care Inn (now Windsor Nursing Center and Rehabilitation Center). She loved caring for her patients and enjoyed working with all her co-workers. Special times were always held and remembered on the family farm, whether it be family gatherings or simply taking care of the cattle.
Sherry is preceded in death by her loving husband Neil J. Pfeil and her parents and her brother, Joe Henry Cowey and wife, Phyllis.
Survivors include her sons, Patton White and wife Maria, and Beckett White; grandchildren, Christian White, Cameron White and Cory White; brother, Charles W. Cowey, Jr. and wife Barbara; several nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Sherry’s life will be held on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Jack Schuford officiating. Interment will follow in the Dewville Cemetery in Dewville, Texas. Face coverings are requested.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dewville Cemetery Association, c/o Joy Day, 207 N. Artesia Ave., Nixon, Texas, 78140.
You are invited to sign the guest book at wws.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-591