Jose Cortez “Joe” Young Jr., age 77 of Plainville, Georgia, formerly of Seguin, Texas, passed away with his children at his side on Monday, August 10, 2020 in Decatur, Georgia. Joe was born on July 16, 1943 in McQueeney, Texas, to Gomecinda (Cortez) and Jose Maria Young Sr.
After attending school in McQueeney, Joe joined the navy, where he served as a Seamen Apprentice from 1960 to 1962. In 1963, he married Mary Louise Hernandez, with whom he had two children, Joey and Fannie.
Starting out in his professional career, he got a job by saying that he knew how to pour concrete even though he did not. When on the job, he just watched what the other men were doing out of the corner of his eye to quickly pick it up. From there, he developed his own business, Joe Young Jr.’s Concrete. In 1986, he moved to the Atlanta, Georgia area, where he continued to grow his business along with his son, and ultimately his grandsons.
Joe never met a stranger and would always start up a conversation with anyone anywhere. He was a wonderful story teller, even if you had heard some of those stories over and over again. He had many nicknames, including “Mighty Joe Young” in Texas, “Indian Joe” in Georgia and “Papa Joe” to his family. Joe was also well known for giving nicknames to everyone he came across, although he claims that he never came up with a nickname for his son-in-law or at least took that name to his grave. Many of those nicknames have stuck with the recipients for the rest of their lives.
Joe was very proud of his children and their families, and was always bragging about them.
Joe always said that “Joe Young never die!” Unfortunately, he had been suffering from a hernia and other health issues for some time. While he should have been taking it easy, Joe wouldn’t slow down and insisted on pouring concrete on the day before he was admitted to the hospital. He passed away in the VA Hospital in Decatur, Georgia, from intestinal complications that developed from the hernia. It turns out he was right, however, Joe Young will never die in our hearts and memories.
Joe is preceded in death by his parents, his sisters, Anita Young, Lydia Young, Minerva Garcia, Lucia Aleman, and his brothers, Reinaldo Young and Rudolfo “Rudy” Young.
Survivors include his son, Joey Young, III of Plainville, Georgia, and his wife, Esther Saenz Young, his daughter Fannie Young Smith of Austin, TX, and her husband Paul Smith, his grandchildren, Joe Anthony Young, IV, Samuel Ryan Young, Annabella Maria Smith, Owen Francisco Smith and Vanessa Alicia Smith, his long-time companion Julie Swann and her children, Deanna and Troy, and his sisters Maria “Chita” Teneyuque, Sylvia “Toby” Young and Ofelia “Faye” Gloria and her husband Joe, and numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, other loving family and many friends in Texas and Georgia.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 9 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Interment with military honors will follow in Santo Tomas Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 all CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating, and face coverings worn both at church and the cemetery. Should you desire, the service will also be livestreamed at vimeo.com/event/220875.
Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Anthony Young, IV, Samuel Ryan Young, Paul Smith, Owen Francisco Smith, Ricky Teneyuque, Armando Arambula, Jesse Villegas and Joe Gloria.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.