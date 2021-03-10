Johnnie B. Cogburn-Bertschy passed away on March 8, 2021.
Johnnie was born August 27 1930 in Mclean, Texas and was a long time resident of both McQueeney and Seguin, Texas. She was a housewife and mother of 6 children and proud grandmother to 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She was married to Reuben Bertschy, a retired USAF veteran.
She is preceded in death by her husband, and son David.
She is survived by her children Kenneth and Lyn, Edward and Joyce, Carol and Jon, Carl and Nona, and Sharon, and daughter-in-law, Dot.
She will be interred with her husband in the pioneers Rest North Cemetery, Two Rivers, WI.