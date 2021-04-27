Roger “RJ” William Dean III of Canyon Lake, Texas was born on June 9, 1989 in Austin, Texas and passed away at the age of 31 on April 23, 2021. He was surrounded by family after a lengthy and courageous battle with Coronavirus at St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston, Texas. In his short, but full life, Roger touched and changed so many lives with his gifts, talents and servant’s heart.
Roger was a 2008 Graduate of Marble Falls High School, 2010 Graduate of Blinn Jr. College with a degree in Life Sciences. After his college graduation Roger attended the Texas A&M Extension (TEEX) Paramedic Program where he earned his Paramedic Certification. After receiving his Paramedic Certification, Roger worked at San Jacinto County EMS, Lockhart EMS and Buda Fire Department. During his tenure with the Buda Fire Department he graduated from the Fire Academy attaining his Firefighter Certification.
Roger found a home with the Seguin Fire Department in 2018 as a firefighter/paramedic and was promoted to Field Training Officer in 2019. He was assigned to Central/Special Operations Fire Station Number 1 in downtown Seguin. Roger served as crew on “Medic 1” and despite his fear of heights overcame that fear to work on “Truck 1” a 100-foot aerial ladder truck. Roger loved his many brothers and sisters at the Seguin Fire Department and enjoyed the happiest years of his life serving the public there.
Outside of work Roger was passionate about adventure travel, fishing, camping, woodworking, repairing cars and building off road capable 4 wheel drive vehicles. Roger never said “no” to any person who needed help with repairing a car, building a fence, clearing land or anything else that needed doing.
While doing all of this he also found plenty of time to be a fantastic husband, loving father to Amelia, the perfect son/grandson and nephew. There are the four cornerstones that the family wants to remember Roger by: love for Family/Friends; passion for serving others; enjoyment of adventure; and faith in God.
He will be missed every day by his wife, Stephanie and his 9 month old daughter Amelia Jean; his parents Roger (Jr) and Ashley; mother and father-in-law Sherry and Ben Kozel; brothers-in-law Nathan and Allen Kozel; Grandparents Roger (Sr). and Beverly Dean and his Nana Janna White. Roger leaves many beloved Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Roger was preceded in death by his Maternal Grandfather Fred White. In addition to his family by blood, Roger leaves a large Fire Department and Public Safety family and many close friends and his beloved fur kids Ruger and Carmen.
Roger loved learning and growing in his profession along with helping others learn and grow in the Fire/EMS field. He had a passion for training and education encouraging others to improve their skills.
Throughout Roger’s life he strived to help others, in his memory the family would like donations in lieu of flowers and plants. The donations will be allocated to different Fire and EMS education/training agencies. Please send monetary donations to the Seguin Fire Administration Office at: 660 State Hwy 46 Seguin, TX 78155. Specify the donation is for the Roger Dean Memorial Fund. Checks made out to Seguin Citizens Fire Academy Alumni Association (SCFAAA).
Visitation will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Seguin High School Performing Arts Center, 1315 E. Cedar St., Seguin, Texas, 78155. Private interment will be held at a later date. Face coverings are required at all locations.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
The world will not be as bright without him in it. He was perhaps, exceptional.