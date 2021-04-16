Marilyn Jean Walter Hampton, age 80 of Seguin, passed away on March 29, 2021. Marilyn was born on September 28, 1940 in Crestline, Ohio to Evelyn Besse (Speelman) and Lester Anthony Walter.
Marilyn was an active member of Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church. She enjoyed reading, quilting, knitting, ceramics and many other crafts. She loved spending time with her children and her heart was extremely touched when she was able to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was proud to be a cancer survivor and would devote her passion for sewing quilts to fundraise for Relay for Life.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 48 years, Wright “Coach” Wilburn Hampton, her parents and her sister Diana Knapp.
Survivors include her daughters, Valieta Small and husband Woody of Navarre, Florida, Mary Hanog and husband Mike of Lanai, Hawaii, Carla Ortiz and husband Rick of Bryan, Texas; son, Jack and wife, Patty of Ferris, Texas; 7 grandchildren, David and Lin Marie Small, Donnell Hanog, Richelle and Ricky Ortiz, Amanda and Christian Hampton; brother, Herbert Walter and wife Cheryl; 2 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service celebrating Marilyn’s life will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with the Rev. Craig Sagebiel officiating. Private interment will be held at a later date. For those who desire services may be live streamed at http://facebook.com/SeguinELCA. All CDC protocols must be followed, including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings requested.
Memorial contributions may be made to Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church, P. O. Box 250, 562 S. Hwy. 123 Bypass, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.