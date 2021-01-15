Jessica Marie Menchaca, age 49 of Seguin, passed away on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Jessica was born on February 2, 1971 in New Braunfels, Texas to Juan V. and April Marie (Farias) Ortiz. She was a graduate of New Braunfels High school and a former Monocera.
Over her 29 years at Continental Automotive she made countless friends. She never knew a stranger, and her smile would instantly put you at ease. She loved to be out on a dance floor. She gained a second family after joining CrossFit Seguin where she excelled in lifting big and heavy, and most importantly motivating others to reach their best. During the summer months you could always find her near the water in her free time. Most of all she loved spending her days with her family and grand-puppy Bella.
Survivors include her loving husband of 23 years, Steven Menchaca; her children, Leeandra Mueller and husband Nathan, Nathaniel Menchaca, Arianna Menchaca and Kaitlin Menchaca; her parents, Juan V. and April Ortiz; siblings, Danny Ortiz and partner Stephanie Rangel, Robbie Ortiz and partner Brittany Stracke and Amy Ortiz and partner Ruben Ybarra; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Santos and Janie Menchaca; brothers and sisters-in law, Irene Gil and husband Darius, Santos Menchaca, Jr. and wife Michelle, Sonia Menchaca and partner John Brady and Jennifer Sanchez and husband Damien; and her beloved furry companion, Bella, and her beloved furry companion Margarita who preceded her in death; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many, many friends.
Visitation will begin on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 from 5 p.m. at Crossroads Church followed by a Prayer service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Church with The Rev. Marcus Avalos officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Ortiz, Robbie Ortiz, Isaiah Ortiz, Matthew Ybarra, Santos Trey Menchaca, Santos Menchaca Jr., Josh Nieto, and Ray Tovar.
For those who desire the prayer service and the funeral service, both, may be livestreamed at cclive.crossroadsc.com. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing, limited seating and face coverings worn at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads church, 3455 US-90, Seguin, TX 78155.
