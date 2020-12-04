Sister Evelyn Fennell, 92, a Ball High Alumni, passed from Earth to the Heavenly Reward Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 27, 2020.
She is survived by her sister, Marion Henderson of Seguin/Schertz and daughters Phyllis Fennell, June Thomas, and Patty Fennell; cousins Mrs. Joan Dixon, Mrs. Peggy Williams and Juliet Brown.
To God be the glory for her relationship and contributions to the community, church, family and country.
Services are noon Friday at Rhoden Memorial Home in Ohio. Graveside Ceremony is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at RIVERSIDE CEMETERY in Seguin.