Susanna M. “Susie” Jackson, 74 of Seguin, passed away on February 16, 2021. Susie was born on October 5, 1946 in Seattle, Washington to Geneva (Claussen) and Forrest Roy Panchot.
Susie loved the Lord and spent most of her life in the ministry, including missionary work, playing worship music on the piano, teaching Sunday School Classes or whatever else needed to be done to honor the Lord. She and her beloved husband David spent 37 blessed years working side by side in the ministry.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her loving husband, the Rev. David M. Jackson; sisters, Yvonne Panchot and Rebecca Maddy; and special cousin, Linda Zard; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Kingsbury Cemetery in Kingsbury, Texas with the Rev. David M. Jackson officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including limited seating, social distancing and face coverings worn.
Memorial contributions may be made to gonzales Full Gospel Church c/o Rev. David Jackson, 2221 Vivroux Ranch Road, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
