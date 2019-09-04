Antoinette M. Rhodes, 93, of Seguin, passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 at Guadalupe Valley Nursing Home in Seguin. She was born on February 11, 1926 to Alvina and Owen McCoy in Victoria.
Antoinette was a loving housewife for many years. She will be remembered for her love of traveling together with her husband, Freddie. Freddie and Antoinette married when he was 18 and she was 16 and remained married for 72 years until his death in 2014. She was an avid reader especially the Bible, and known for her cooking, especially her apple pies. Antoinette was a Pink Lady at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and a lifelong member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by her nephew; Patrick O McCoy; Nieces; Gayle “Sunny” McCoy, Tammy McCoy Ritenour and her husband, Klaus; nephew James Skinner and his wife Cynthia and their three children, James, John and Jessica; adopted granddaughter, Melissa Zeinert and her husband, Gary and their children, Garrison and Zane; adopted grandson, Todd Stinson and his wife Susan and their children Emily and Riley; 10 great nieces and nephews; lifelong friends; Maureen and Elvin Stinson; special friends; Ruth and Greg Ander, Kay and Bill Rotkosky and Jean Griffith. She will be especially missed by her church family at Walnut Street Church of Christ.
Antoinette is preceded in death by her husband of Freddie Allen Rhodes and her brother and sister-in-law Chester O. and Marie McCoy.
A gathering of Antoinette’s family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Goetz Memorial Chapel 713 N. Austin St. in Seguin. Her funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday September 6, 2019 also at Goetz Funeral Home. Interment will immediately follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park 2951 Tx-46 New Braunfels, Tx. 78130.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Walnut Street Church of Christ 1351 E. Walnut Street Seguin, Tx. 78155.
Arrangements entrusted to Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin. Please sign Mrs. Rhodes guest book and share your memories at www.goetzfuneral.com.